US Markets

Global coffee supply nearly balanced, Brazil crop up slightly - report

Credit: REUTERS/Noor Khamis

February 01, 2023 — 12:33 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The global coffee supply balance in the 2023/24 season is expected to be nearly balanced between production and consumption as the Brazilian crop will grow only slightly this year, a report said on Wednesday.

Dutch bank Rabobank now sees a small surplus of only 1.6 million 60-kg bags in the global 2023/24 coffee supply balance, down from a previous estimate of 4 million bags. It sees Brazil's 2023 crop at 67.1 million bags compared to 63.2 million bags in 2022.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.