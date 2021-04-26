Global cocoa supply balance to shift to deficit in 2021/22 -report

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - The global cocoa market will have a small deficit of 8,000 tonnes in the 2021/22 season, instead of an estimated 123,000 tonne surplus in the previous season, due to stronger consumption and drier-than-normal weather in West Africa, Rabobank forecast on Monday.

The large current surplus will disappear with demand steadily rising in the next six months and possibly over the next 12 months, said Andrew Rawlings, commodities analyst at the Dutch bank, in a report to clients.

"The potential for this appears underpriced in our opinion," Rawlings said, as cocoa continues to underperform nearly all other agricultural commodities this year and open interest in cocoa futures and options hover around the lowest levels in six years.

Rabobank sees production at top grower Ivory Coast falling from 2.21 million tonnes in 2020/21 to 2.15 million tonnes in the new season, while total global demand is expected to grow from 4.76 million tonnes to 4.9 million tonnes.

Aggregated cocoa grinds from Europe, Asia and North America in the first quarter, which rose above 8% in total, is a strong indication of the rebound in demand.

"In our opinion, (grindings) still have the capacity for further growth," the bank said.

The lack of social events, such as parties and conferences, hit the demand for the chocolate-making ingredient during the pandemic.

That, coupled with good production in 2020/21, depressed the market. Cocoa futures in New York are trading nearly 15% lower than levels seen before the pandemic CCc2.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Richard Chang)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.