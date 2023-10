MADRID, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol said on Monday that global coal, oil and natural gas consumption may peak before 2030.

(Reporting by Pietro Lombeardi and Inti Landauro; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.