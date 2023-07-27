Global coal consumption hit all-time high in 2022, IEA says

By Nina Chestney

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Global coal consumption hit a new record high in 2022 and will stay near that level this year as strong growth in Asia outpaces declines in the United States and Europe, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

Coal consumption last year rose by 3.3% to 8.3 billion tonnes, according to the IEA’s mid-year Coal Market Update,

This year and next year, small declines in coal-fired power generation are likely to be offset by rises in industrial use of coal, the report added.

In the first half of this year coal demand fell faster than expected in the United States and the European Union – by 24% and 16%, respectively.

However, demand from the two largest users, China and India, grew by more 5%, more than offsetting declines elsewhere.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Andrew Heavens and Jason Neely)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 020 7513 5674; Reuters Messaging: nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/NinaChestney))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.