Global Clean Energy Ends Key Contract with CTCI

Bakersfield Renewable Fuels, a subsidiary of Global Clean Energy Holdings, has terminated its agreement with CTCI Americas due to defaults in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction contract for its renewable fuels facility. BKRF plans to seek remedies, including drawing on a letter of credit, to address the situation and ensure project completion.

