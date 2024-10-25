News & Insights

Global Clean Energy Ends Key Contract with CTCI

October 25, 2024 — 05:30 pm EDT

Global Clean Energy Holdings ( (GCEH) ) has provided an announcement.

Bakersfield Renewable Fuels, a subsidiary of Global Clean Energy Holdings, has terminated its agreement with CTCI Americas due to defaults in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction contract for its renewable fuels facility. BKRF plans to seek remedies, including drawing on a letter of credit, to address the situation and ensure project completion.

