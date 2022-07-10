Global CEOs to announce 6.7 bln euros of investment at Macron’s Versailles summit

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - International investors will announce 6.7 billion euros ($6.82 billion) of investment in France at the fifth edition of President Emmanuel Macron’s Choose France summit to be held in Versailles on Monday, his office said.

The 14 investment projects from companies such as FedEx FDX.N, Akzonobel AKZO.AS and Raytheon Technologies RTX.N, will create 4,000 jobs in France, the Elysée palace said.

For the past five years, Macron has sought to woo global investors by rolling out the red carpet to top CEOs at annual summits at the glamorous former royal palace of Versailles.

($1 = 0.9820 euros)

(Reporting by Michel Rose, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

