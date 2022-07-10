Companies
FDX

Global CEOs to announce 6.7 bln euros of investment at Macron’s Versailles summit

Contributor
Michel Rose Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

International investors will announce 6.7 billion euros ($6.82 billion) of investment in France at the fifth edition of President Emmanuel Macron’s Choose France summit to be held in Versailles on Monday, his office said.

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - International investors will announce 6.7 billion euros ($6.82 billion) of investment in France at the fifth edition of President Emmanuel Macron’s Choose France summit to be held in Versailles on Monday, his office said.

The 14 investment projects from companies such as FedEx FDX.N, Akzonobel AKZO.AS and Raytheon Technologies RTX.N, will create 4,000 jobs in France, the Elysée palace said.

For the past five years, Macron has sought to woo global investors by rolling out the red carpet to top CEOs at annual summits at the glamorous former royal palace of Versailles.

($1 = 0.9820 euros)

(Reporting by Michel Rose, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX RTX

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular