Global Business Travel: Amex GBT To Buy CWT In $570 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - B2B software and services company Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (GBTG) announced Monday that its American Express Global Business Travel or Amex GBT has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CWT, a business travel and meetings solutions provider, in a transaction valued at around $570 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

The acquisition is expected to be break-even to earnings per share in the first year of transaction close and accretive thereafter.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

The purchase price is subject to certain assumptions and purchase price adjustments, and the deal will be funded by a combination of stock and cash.

At the closing of the transaction, Amex GBT expects to issue approximately 71.7 million shares of its common stock at a fixed price of $6.00 per share and to use cash on hand to fund the retirement of CWT debt and the remaining transaction consideration.

With the deal, Amex GBT has identified around $155 million of annual run-rate synergies within three years, with approximately 35% expected to be realized in 2025.

CWT, which serves 4,000 customers, is expected to generate around $850 million of revenues and $70 million-$80 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2024.

Following the deal closure, CWT customers would have access to Amex GBT's proprietary software and services for travel and expense, including Neo1, Neo and Egencia. This is in addition to Select, which enables customers to integrate with technology partners.

