Global Business Travel Reports Q2 Net Profit

(RTTNews) - B2B travel platform Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (GBTG) reported Thursday net income attributable to the Company for the second quarter of $21 million or $0.44 per share, compared to breakeven results in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the quarter soared 217 percent to $486 million from $153 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company raised its revenue guidance to a range of $1.8 billion to $1.85 billion, driven primarily by an increase in expectations for revenue recovery due to improved transaction recovery.

