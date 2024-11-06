Global Business Travel price target raised to $9.10 from $7.60 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz raised the firm’s price target on Global Business Travel (GBTG) to $9.10 from $7.60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported mixed Q3 results, but its long term view is intact as Global Business continues to lead the business travel market, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

