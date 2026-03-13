Global Business Travel Group's CTO Sold Over 100,000 Company Shares. Is the Stock a Buy or Sell?

Key Points

John Thompson sold 109,020 shares for a total transaction value of approximately ~$626,000 on March 4, 2026.

This sale represented 12.91% of Thompson's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 735,701 shares.

The transaction involved only direct holdings; there were no sales or transfers through indirect entities or derivative instruments.

Thompson retains 735,701 shares (direct) after the transaction.

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John David Thompson, Chief Technology Officer of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG), reported the sale of 109,020 shares of Common Stock in an open-market transaction on March 4, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 109,020 Transaction value ~$626,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 735,701 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$4.20 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($5.74); post-transaction value based on March 4, 2026 market close ($5.74).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Thompson’s historical trading activity?

This is Thompson’s largest open-market sale to date, with the previous sale involving 4,239 shares; the median size across the two sell trades since March 2025 is 56,629 shares.

This is Thompson’s largest open-market sale to date, with the previous sale involving 4,239 shares; the median size across the two sell trades since March 2025 is 56,629 shares. What proportion of Thompson's stake was affected by this transaction?

The sale accounted for 12.91% of direct holdings at the time, exceeding the 6.7% median proportion per sale, and leaves a remaining position of 735,701 shares.

The sale accounted for 12.91% of direct holdings at the time, exceeding the 6.7% median proportion per sale, and leaves a remaining position of 735,701 shares. Did the transaction involve indirect holdings or derivatives?

No; the filing reports only direct open-market sales, with no activity in indirect accounts or through option exercises.

No; the filing reports only direct open-market sales, with no activity in indirect accounts or through option exercises. What context is relevant for interpreting this sale?

Global Business Travel Group shares have declined 26.25% over the past year as of March 4, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.72 billion Net income (TTM) $111.00 million Employees 19,000 1-year price change -26.25%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 4th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Global Business Travel Group provides a technology-enabled B2B travel platform offering travel management, expense solutions, and meetings and events services for corporate clients.

The company targets corporate clients, business travelers, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies seeking comprehensive travel management solutions.

Global Business Travel Group operates at scale as a leading business-to-business travel platform, serving a diverse portfolio of corporate clients worldwide.

The company leverages technology to streamline travel management and deliver value through an integrated suite of services. Its strategic focus on marketplace breadth and technology-driven efficiencies supports a competitive advantage in the B2B travel sector.

What this transaction means for investors

John Thompson, Chief Technology Officer at American Express Global Business Travel Group (Amex GBT), selling 109,020 company shares on March 4 is not a cause for concern. The transaction was made as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. He adopted the plan in March of 2025.

A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information. In addition, after the sale, he still held over 700,000 shares, which indicates he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

Thompson’s sale came at a time when Amex GBT stock was down. Shares hit a 52-week low of $4.96 in February. The stock price dropped due to concerns over the company’s acquisition of business travel platform CWT.

However, Amex GBT is doing well. In 2025, the company delivered 12% year-over-year revenue growth to $2.7 billion. It also achieved 2025 net income of $111 million compared to a net loss of $134 million in 2024.

Amex GBT is using artificial intelligence to reduce costs and streamline the use of its travel platform. Moreover, the company expects revenue to grow about 20% year over year in 2026 to around $3.2 billion.

With its stock price down, Amex GBT’s price-to-sales ratio of one is the lowest it’s been in the past year. This suggests its stock is at a compelling valuation, making now a good time to buy, but not to sell.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.