Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (GBTG) Soars 8.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (GBTG) shares ended the last trading session 8.9% higher at $5.49. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 33.8% loss over the past four weeks.

The uptick followed the company's announcement to increase its share repurchase program to $600 million, doubling the previous authorization. The parent company of American Express Global Business Travel said the expanded buyback reflects management’s confidence in its ability to deliver growth, AI-enabled innovation, and margin expansion while maintaining a strong balance sheet. The company expects FY26 Revenue growth of 19% to 21%, implying a range of $3.235 billion to $3.295 billion.



This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +166.7%. Revenues are expected to be $786.29 million, up 33% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Global Business Travel Group, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GBTG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Another stock from the same industry, Braze, Inc. (BRZE), closed the last trading session 3.8% lower at $16.93. Over the past month, BRZE has returned -23.6%.

Braze's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.14. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +16.7%. Braze currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (GBTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Braze, Inc. (BRZE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.