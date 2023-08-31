Global Business Travel Group Inc - (GBTG) Price Target Increased by 10.98% to 9.35

The average one-year price target for Global Business Travel Group Inc - (NYSE:GBTG) has been revised to 9.35 / share. This is an increase of 10.98% from the prior estimate of 8.43 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.58 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.15% from the latest reported closing price of 6.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Business Travel Group Inc -. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 82.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBTG is 0.46%, a decrease of 28.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.66% to 61,120K shares. The put/call ratio of GBTG is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 25,707K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 8,676K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 8,200K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zoom Video Communications holds 4,000K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carronade Capital Management holds 3,297K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,080K shares, representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBTG by 29.98% over the last quarter.

