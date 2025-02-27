GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL Earnings Results: $GBTG Reports Quarterly Earnings

GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL ($GBTG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, missing estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $591,000,000, missing estimates of $597,447,150 by $-6,447,150.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GBTG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,979,627 shares (-24.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,650,938
- DENDUR CAPITAL LP removed 2,915,769 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,058,336
- BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,310,104 shares (-46.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,437,765
- HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,175,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,725,750
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 905,929 shares (+179.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,407,021
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 867,415 shares (+10.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,049,611
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 764,628 shares (+614.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,095,747
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.