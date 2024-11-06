News & Insights

Global Business Travel Challenges U.K. Competition Authority

November 06, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is challenging the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority’s interim report, which suggests their acquisition of CWT Holdings could reduce competition. The company argues that the report overlooks the competitive nature of the business travel sector and continues to work with regulators to demonstrate the benefits of the merger, anticipating closure in early 2025. This acquisition is expected to enhance service options and investment, fostering a competitive market landscape.

