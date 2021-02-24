Global business jet deliveries decline 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Global business jet deliveries declined 20.4% to 644 aircraft in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) said on Wednesday.

While business jet makers like General Dynamics Corp's GD.N Gulfstream, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and Textron TXT.N saw a rebound in deliveries during the last three months of 2020, industry does not expect a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels this year.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal)

