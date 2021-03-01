Global bonds rally as RBA ups bond buys, Fed rate hike bets ease

By Yoruk Bahceli

March 1 (Reuters) - Major sovereign bonds rallied on Monday after their worst monthly performance in years as a move by Reserve Bank of Australia demonstrated investor eagerness for direct intervention by global central banks to cap rising bond yields.

Expectations of economic recovery and rising inflation, particularly related to U.S. fiscal stimulus, have pushed up global benchmark bond yields in February to their biggest monthly rises in years. [nL8N2KW3T8]

In the meantime, the expected run-down of U.S. Treasury balances at the U.S. Federal Reserve have held down shorter-dated rates.

Many markets had already shown signs of calming on Friday and sentiment held up on Monday, with sovereign bond yields in Asia, the United States and the euro area all starting the week lower.

In Australia, 10-year bond yields tumbled as much as 22 basis points afterthe Reserve Bank of Australia announced a larger-than-usual 4 billion Australian dollars ($3.1 billion)worth of bond purchases, its second such move in as many days. AU10YT=RR

"This development may well be having a positive demonstration effect in terms of bolstering confidence that central banks are likely to push back against yield moves which they worry may be unwarranted," Rabobank analysts led by Richard McGuire told clients.

The outperformance of Australian bonds, which were poised for their best daily performance since the COVID-19 market rout last March, underscored market analysts' impression that verbal intervention by central banks would not be enough to drive yields much lower after sharp rises.

Monday's moves were also explained by a rally in eurodollar futures, which investors use to bet on future interest rate moves, Rabobank analysts said. They showed an unwinding of some of the moves last week that priced in a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike in early 2023. EDH3

In the United States, Treasuries underperformed and at 1521 GMT the benchmark 10-year yield was down 5 basis points.

They extended their fall even after data showed manufacturing activity beat consensus forecasts in February, posting its best performance since February 2018 . Upbeat surprises in data usually dent bond prices, which move inversely with yields, as they cut appetite for safer assets.

Five-year bond outperformed the Treasury curve and yields were down 7 bps US5YT=RR.

Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management, noted that the benchmark Treasury yield has settled below the one-year highs over 1.60% touched last week, even as the Fed and others like the European Central Bank refused to intervene to cap rising yields.

"This is most likely the end of this temper tantrum and presents opportunities for investors faced with dislocated markets," he said.

Some caution was evident in 30-year yields, which bore the brunt of February's sell-off. After rising earlier in the session, they were last unchanged on the day. US30YT=RR

In the euro area, where analysts say the move higher in bond yields has been less justified than in the United States, Italian 10-year yields fell as much as 8 bps and German 10-year yields were down 7 bps, both set for their biggest daily falls since June 2020. IT10YT=RR, DE10YT=RR.

Weekly data showed the European Central Bank, which verbally intervened last week to stress it was watching the rise in bond yields, slowed its net bond purchases during the previous week. However, a spokesman said the drop was explained by much higher redemptions.

($1 = 1.2880 Australian dollars)

Global bond yields start the month fallinghttps://tmsnrt.rs/37XVxrs

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, editing by Larry King)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.