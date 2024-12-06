Global Blue Reports Strong Growth in Tax-Free Shopping

Global Blue Group Holding (GB) has released an update.

Global Blue’s latest report shows a significant 21% year-on-year growth in tax-free shopping for November 2024, with robust performances in both Continental Europe and Asia Pacific. In Europe, growth was driven by a surge in GCC and US shoppers, while in Asia Pacific, Mainland Chinese shoppers led the charge with a remarkable increase. Notable destination markets include Spain, Italy, France, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore, all showing strong performances.

