Global Blue Introduces Financial Guidance; Targets Long-term Revenue Growth Of 8-12%

(RTTNews) - Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) said it expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 23/24 of between 145-165 million euros, a growth of 85-115%. For fiscal 24/25, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of more than 200 million euros. Thereafter, the company is targeting a normalized long-term revenue growth of 8-12% and revenue-to-adjusted EBITDA drop-through of more than 50%.

Global Blue noted that it is providing guidance through fiscal 24/25 as the company expects that its business will continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic through fiscal 24/25, and it does not expect to provide multi-year guidance thereafter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.