Global Blue Introduces Financial Guidance; Targets Long-term Revenue Growth Of 8-12%

September 25, 2023 — 06:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) said it expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 23/24 of between 145-165 million euros, a growth of 85-115%. For fiscal 24/25, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of more than 200 million euros. Thereafter, the company is targeting a normalized long-term revenue growth of 8-12% and revenue-to-adjusted EBITDA drop-through of more than 50%.

Global Blue noted that it is providing guidance through fiscal 24/25 as the company expects that its business will continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic through fiscal 24/25, and it does not expect to provide multi-year guidance thereafter.

