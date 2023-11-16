News & Insights

Global Blue Group To Invest $100 Mln In Global Blue Common Equity At Price Of $5.50/share

November 16, 2023 — 07:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Technology and payments partner Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) announced Thursday it has entered into a share purchase and investment agreement with Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCTZF.PK, TCEHY.PK), an internet and technology company.

Tencent has agreed to invest $100 million in Global Blue common equity at a price of $5.50 per share, which is generally in line with the volume-weighted average price over the past 3 months.

At closing, Tencent will own 18.18 million common shares, representing approximately 8% of the total fully-diluted share capital.

The closing of the proposed transaction is expected to take place before month-end, subject to closing conditions. Global Blue intends to use the primary proceeds to reduce its debt balance.

