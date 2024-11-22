Global Blue Group Q2 Net Profit Surges, Raises Share Repurchase To $15 Mln; Pre-Market Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB), a Swiss digital payment services provider, on Friday registered a surge in net income for the second quarter, helped by a rise in revenue. In addition, the company has increased and extended previously announced share repurchase.

Jacques Stern, CEO of Global Blue, said: "The macro and microeconomic environment in which Global Blue operates remains highly favourable. The travel industry is experiencing positive trends, particularly in the high-end segment, and we have made strong progress in implementing our management technology initiatives."

For the three-month period to September 30, the Group's net income surged to 16.6 million euros from 1.8 million euros, recorded for the same period last year.

Adjusted income was 20.7 million euros, higher than 14 million euros a year ago.

Excluding items, profit before tax was 32 million euros as against prior year's 24.4 million euros.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to 58.7 million euros from 47.2 million euros a year ago.

Revenue was 132 million euros, up from the previous year's 113.2 million euros.

Global Blue has increased share repurchase to $15 million from $10 million and extended for an additional 9 months to November 30, 2025.

The company also intends to continue to use its existing cash to fund increased repurchases.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company has revised its outlook and now expects adjusted EBITDA of 185 million euros to 205 million euros, compared with the prior outlook for over 200 million euros. GB was up by 6.40 percent at $6.65 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

