Global Blue Group Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (Symbol: GB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.19, changing hands as low as $5.15 per share. Global Blue Group Holding AG shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GB's low point in its 52 week range is $3.49 per share, with $7.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.15.

