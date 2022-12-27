Global Blue Group Holding Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (Symbol: GB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.68, changing hands as high as $4.84 per share. Global Blue Group Holding AG shares are currently trading up about 12.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GB's low point in its 52 week range is $3.49 per share, with $7.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.53.
