Is Global Blue Group (GB) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Global Blue Group Holding AG is one of 260 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Global Blue Group Holding AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GB's full-year earnings has moved 30.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GB has gained about 5.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 2.8% on average. This means that Global Blue Group Holding AG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR). The stock has returned 34.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Gorilla Technology Group Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Global Blue Group Holding AG is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.4% so far this year, so GB is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc., however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 122-stock industry is ranked #51. The industry has moved +9.4% so far this year.

Global Blue Group Holding AG and Gorilla Technology Group Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.