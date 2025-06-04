Markets
GB

Global Blue Group Announces Surge In Profit After Tax In Q4

June 04, 2025 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB), Wednesday announced fourth-quarter results, reporting adjusted profit after tax of 23.2 million euros, up 176 percent from last year's 8.4 million euros.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled 48.5 million euros compared to 33.9 million euros in the previous year.

Revenue rose 20 percent, to 126.8 million euros from 105.2 million euros in the prior year, driven by strong performance across all business lines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.