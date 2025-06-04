Global Blue Group Announces Surge In Profit After Tax In Q4

(RTTNews) - Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB), Wednesday announced fourth-quarter results, reporting adjusted profit after tax of 23.2 million euros, up 176 percent from last year's 8.4 million euros.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled 48.5 million euros compared to 33.9 million euros in the previous year.

Revenue rose 20 percent, to 126.8 million euros from 105.2 million euros in the prior year, driven by strong performance across all business lines.

