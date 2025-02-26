GLOBAL BLUE Earnings Results: $GB Reports Quarterly Earnings

GLOBAL BLUE ($GB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, missing estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $133,530,432, beating estimates of $131,943,000 by $1,587,432.
GLOBAL BLUE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of GLOBAL BLUE stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 173,225 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,200,449
- BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA removed 128,571 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $890,997
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 100,000 shares (-37.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $693,000
- CLEARLINE CAPITAL LP removed 80,917 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $442,615
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 57,889 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $401,170
- SCALAR GAUGE MANAGEMENT, LLC added 50,668 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $351,129
- ATOM INVESTORS LP added 41,666 shares (+55.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,745
