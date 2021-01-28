Global Blood's (GBT) MAA for Oxbryta Accepted in Europe

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. GBT announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has completed the validation of its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets and started its standard review process. GBT is seeking full marketing approval from the EMA for Oxbryta to treat hemolytic anemia in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) who are 12 years of age and older. SCD is a chronic, inherited blood disorder that affects hemoglobin levels.

Shares of Global Blood have declined 25.8% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 16.6%.

The MAA is supported by results from the phase III HOPE study and the phase II HOPE-KIDS 1 study, both of which enrolled patients at clinical sites in Europe. The HOPE Study achieved its primary endpoint of an improvement in hemoglobin (Hb) levels of greater than 1 g/dL at week 24,with significant improvements in markers of hemolysis in indirect bilirubin and reticulocyte percentage. The study showed that Oxbryta, at a daily dose of 1500 mg, resulted in durable improvements in Hb levels and markers of hemolysis over 72 weeks of treatment in SCD patients aged 12 years or older.

Oxbryta has been granted the Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation bythe EMA and the European Commission (EC) has designated Oxbryta as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of patients with SCD.

We note that Oxbryta is approved by the FDA as an oral, once-daily treatment for SCD in patients aged 12 years or above.

The company plans to get Oxbryta approved in the United States for the treatment of SCD in children as young as 4 years old.

