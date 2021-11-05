Global Blood's (GBT) Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates in Q3

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. GBT incurred a loss of $1.13 per share in third-quarter 2021, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.10. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a loss of 97 cents per share.

The company’s revenues of $52.1 million, comprising solely of Oxbryta (voxelotor) sales, also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $54 million. Global Blood had generated $36.9 million in product sales in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Global have plunged 9.1% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 6.8%.

Quarter in Details

Oxbryta sales increased 9.5% sequentially in the third quarter, owing to higher patient demand. The company recorded around 850 new prescriptions of Oxbryta in the third quarter despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Research and development expenses in the reported quarter were $50.5 million, up 25.6% year over year, primarily attributable to higher external costs related to the company’s preclinical programs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $68 million in the reported quarter, up 24.8% year over year due to higher employee-related costs, and increased professional and consulting services’ cost.

As of Sep 30, 2021, Global Blood had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $416.8 million compared with $437.4 million as of Jun 30, 2021.

Recent Updates

Oxbryta is approved by the FDA as an oral, once-daily treatment for sickle cell disease (“SCD”) in patients aged 12 years or above.

In September 2021, the FDA accepted the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) as well as a new drug application (“NDA”) for Oxbryta. The sNDA is seeking approval of Oxbryta for the treatment of SCD in children aged four to 11 years, while the NDA is seeking approval for a new age-appropriate dispersible tablet dosage form of Oxbryta (300 mg) in pediatric patients.

With the FDA granting priority reviews to both the sNDA and the NDA, a decision from the regulatory body is expected on Dec 25, 2021.

Oxbryta is also under review in the EU for treating hemolytic anemia in patients with SCD who are 12 years of age and older, with an approval from the European Medicines Agency expected in the first half of 2022. A potential nod should boost sales in future quarters.

