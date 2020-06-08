Global Blood Therapeutics to seek to expand label for sickle cell treatment
GBT ANNOUNCES PLANS TO SEEK EXPANDED LABELING FOR OXBRYTA® (VOXELOTOR) TO TREAT CHILDREN AGES 4 TO 11 YEARS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE
GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC - NEW DRUG APPLICATION SUBMISSION PLANNED BY MID-2021
GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS - TO SUBMIT NDA FOR OXBRYTA FOR TREATMENT OF SCD IN CHILDREN AGES 4 TO 11 YEARS UNDER FDA'S ACCELERATED APPROVAL PATHWAY
