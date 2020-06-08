US Markets
Global Blood Therapeutics to seek to expand label for sickle cell treatment

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc said on Monday it plans to ask U.S. regulators to greenlight the use of its sickle cell treatment, Oxbryta, in children between ages 4 and 11, expanding on an earlier approval for patients 12 and over.

GBT ANNOUNCES PLANS TO SEEK EXPANDED LABELING FOR OXBRYTA® (VOXELOTOR) TO TREAT CHILDREN AGES 4 TO 11 YEARS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE

GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC - NEW DRUG APPLICATION SUBMISSION PLANNED BY MID-2021

GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS - TO SUBMIT NDA FOR OXBRYTA FOR TREATMENT OF SCD IN CHILDREN AGES 4 TO 11 YEARS UNDER FDA'S ACCELERATED APPROVAL PATHWAY

