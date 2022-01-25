Global Blood Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:GBT) investors will be pleased with their notable 71% return over the last five years

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 16% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 71%, less than the market return of 108%. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 42% decline over the last twelve months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because Global Blood Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Global Blood Therapeutics can boast revenue growth at a rate of 87% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. It's nice to see shareholders have made a profit, but the gain of 11% over the period isn't that impressive compared to the overall market. You could argue the market is still pretty skeptical, given the growing revenues. Arguably this falls in a potential sweet spot - modest share price gains but good top line growth over the long term justifies investigation, in our book.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:GBT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 25th 2022

Global Blood Therapeutics is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Global Blood Therapeutics in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Global Blood Therapeutics had a tough year, with a total loss of 42%, against a market gain of about 5.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 11%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Global Blood Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Global Blood Therapeutics .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

