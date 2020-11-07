Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) just released its latest quarterly report and things are not looking great. It definitely looks like a negative result overall with revenues falling 16% short of analyst estimates at US$37m. Statutory losses were US$0.97 per share, 33% bigger than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Global Blood Therapeutics after the latest results. NasdaqGS:GBT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Global Blood Therapeutics' 18 analysts is for revenues of US$286.0m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 499% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 69% to US$1.45. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$335.5m and losses of US$1.16 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 14% to US$92.20, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Global Blood Therapeutics at US$152 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$45.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Global Blood Therapeutics. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Global Blood Therapeutics' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Global Blood Therapeutics' future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Global Blood Therapeutics. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Global Blood Therapeutics that we have uncovered.

