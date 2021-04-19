Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT): When Will It Breakeven?

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. On 31 December 2020, the US$2.5b market-cap company posted a loss of US$248m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Global Blood Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Global Blood Therapeutics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 21 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$41m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 62% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Global Blood Therapeutics' upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 36% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

