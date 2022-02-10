Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: GBT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.68, changing hands as high as $32.62 per share. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBT's low point in its 52 week range is $24.61 per share, with $50.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.23.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.