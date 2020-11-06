Global Blood (GBT) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Miss

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. GBT incurred a loss of 97 cents per share in third-quarter 2020, which was narrower than a loss of $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. However, the reported number was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 72 cents.

The company’s sales of $36.9 million, driven by Oxbryta, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45 million. The company did not generate product sales in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the company have decreased 24.1% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 0.3%.

Quarter in Details

Oxbryta net sales were $36.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. The company recorded more than 1,000 new prescriptions of Oxbryta in the quarter, despite an increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States during the third quarter.

Research and development expenses in the third quarter were $40.2 million, up from $39.1 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily attributable to increased external costs related to Global Blood’s inclacumab program and preclinical research activities related to the collaboration with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $54.5 million, up from $29.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in SG&A expenses was primarily attributable to higher employee-related costs, including non-cash stock compensation expenses; increased professional and consulting services associated with the build-out of the company’s commercial operations; and the launch of Oxbryta.

Pipeline Update

Global Blood announced an exclusive agreement with Biopharma-Middle East and Africa (Biopharma-MEA) to distribute Oxbryta in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, collectively known as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

