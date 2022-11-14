Markets
Global Bioenergies, Shell Join To Develop Low Carbon Road Fuels

(RTTNews) - Global Bioenergies and Shell have agreed to collaborate on the development and testing of low carbon road fuels. The first phase of the agreement will evaluate new concepts based on high-octane gasoline components derived from bio-based feedstocks. Under the collaboration, the two companies will conduct a joint research study, to identify and develop manufacturing methods to produce the molecules required to create high-octane components.

Global Bioenergies converts plant-derived resources into compounds used in the cosmetics industry, and the energy and materials sectors. It is now marketing Isonaturane 12, key ingredient, to major cosmetics companies to improve the naturalness of their formulas whilst improving their carbon footprint.

