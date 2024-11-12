Global Bio-chem Launches Strategic Share Buyback

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. (HK:0809) has released an update.

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. has initiated a share repurchase program, aiming to buy back up to 10% of its issued shares, equivalent to 890.7 million shares. The company plans to fund this initiative using existing cash resources, without adversely affecting its working capital. This move is set to enhance shareholder value, while closely monitoring market conditions and adhering to regulatory requirements.

