Global Battery Metals Reaches Settlement on Lithium Project

Global Battery Metals has reached a settlement agreement with LRH Resources and Technology Minerals regarding the Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland. The agreement involves the termination of their joint venture obligations and the transfer of GBML’s 55% interest in the project in exchange for shares. The transaction awaits shareholder and regulatory approvals, with the final meeting scheduled for early 2025.

