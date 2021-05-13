Global banks raise Brazil GDP growth forecasts to 4% or more

BRASILIA, May 13 (Reuters) - Several big international banks have raised their forecasts for Brazilian economic growth this year, after a closely-watched central bank index of economic activity for March suggested Latin America's largest economy expanded in the first quarter.

Economists at Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse were among those who moved on Thursday, raising their gross domestic product growth forecasts for 2021 to at least 4%.

Goldman's Alberto Ramos offered the most bullish prediction of 4.5% growth, up from his previous estimate of 4.1%, while Roberto Secemski at Barclays made the biggest change in outlook, to 4.3% from 3.2%.

"The overall better-than-expected activity readings through March led us to upgrade our expectations for Q1 GDP growth to 0.8% from -0.3% before," said Secemski.

"The latest batch of data also suggests that disruptions caused by the pandemic in April could be less intense than previously thought. All in, our 2021 GDP growth forecast stands now at 4.3%, from 3.2% previously (and also higher than our original 3.5% forecast prior to the latest wave of the pandemic)," he said.

Several indicators suggest Brazil's economy has so far weathered a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic better than many observers had predicted. A technical recession of two consecutive quarters of negative growth was mooted.

Solange Srour at Credit Suisse raised her 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4.0% from 3.6%, also noting that early indications for the second quarter are not as bad as originally feared.

The central bank said on Thursday that its IBC-Br economic index activity index fell 1.59% in March, less than half the 3.75% decline forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

That meant the index rose 2.3% in the first quarter of the year.

The government's official 2021 GDP growth forecast is 3.2%, although Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has said 4% or even more could be on the cards. The central bank's forecast is 3.6%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Catherine Evans)

