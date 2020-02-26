Global Auto Sales Will Slump to New Lows as Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc, Moody's Warns

Global car sales are expected to slump to new lows this year, as the deepening coronavirus crisis reduces demand and disrupts automotive supply chains, casting a shadow over the already troubled sector.

Global car sales are expected to slump to new lows this year, as the deepening coronavirus crisis reduces demand and disrupts automotive supply chains, casting a shadow over a sector already struggling from weakening economic growth.

Credit-ratings firm Moody’s said on Wednesday that it had slashed its 2020 outlook for global auto sales to 2.5% from the 0.9% drop it had previously projected, with China set to take the biggest hit.

“We expect sales to rebound only modestly in 2021, with growth of 1.5%. Our outlook on the sector remains negative,” Moody’s wrote in its research note.

The coronavirus outbreak is exacerbating troubles in China, the world’s biggest auto market, which is already under pressure from slowing economic growth and trade tensions with the U.S.

China’s association of automobile manufacturers recently forecast a 10% decrease in sales for the first half of the year and 5% decline for the full year. If factories remain shut until mid-March, it could lead to reduction of 1.7 million units in China, according to a January report by IHS Markit.

Moody’s said it now expects auto sales in China to fall 2.9% this year, from previous estimates of 1% growth.

“Cautious consumers are steering clear of crowded areas, including auto dealerships, while corporate demand for vehicles is weakening as broader economic uncertainties cause companies to scale back capital spending,” the ratings agency said.

The impacts of the disruption in the supply chain are being felt beyond China’s borders.

Jaguar Land Rover, Britain’s biggest car maker, said last week that it has flown Chinese-made parts in suitcases out of the country to keep production going in the U.K, while Fiat Chrysler said it had temporarily halted production at its Serbian plant due to missing parts from the country.

“The Chinese economy is already under strain. Industry, the production of goods for sale or export, makes up 41% of GDP, and if factory workers required to convert raw materials are unable to travel, this will inevitably slow,” Emma Wall, head of investment analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

U.S. light vehicle sales are also expected to remain weak, dropping 1.2% in 2020. The ratings agency expects sales in the country to dip by another 0.6% in 2021.

