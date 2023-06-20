News & Insights

Global Auto Holdings to buy car dealership chain Lookers for $595 mln

Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

June 20, 2023 — 05:56 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - Global Auto Holdings will buy British car dealership chain Lookers LOOK.L for about 465.4 million pounds ($595 million) in cash, the companies said on Tuesday.

Global Auto Holdings values Lookers at 120 pence per share, a premium of 35.3% to the stock's closing price on Monday.

Global Auto Holdings, an entity related to privately-owned Canadian car dealer network Alpha Auto Group by having the same owner, said the acquisition enables its entry to the UK market and supports its bid to become a global auto retailer.

Lookers directors said they intend to unanimously recommend the offer to shareholders.

Lookers, which sells new and used cars and vans and offers after-sales services, in April raised its 2023 profit forecast, supported by robust trading in used vehicles, stable margins and improvement in supply.

Shares in Lookers surged as much as 35% to 119.4 pence, their highest level since September 2017. ($1 = 0.7824 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sharon Singleton)

