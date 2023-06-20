Global Auto Holdings to buy auto retailer Lookers for $595 mln

June 20 (Reuters) - British auto retailer Lookers Plc LOOK.L will be acquired by Global Auto Holdings Ltd in an all-cash deal for about 465.4 million pounds (about $595 million), the companies said on Tuesday.

The 120 pence-per-share offer represents a premium of 35.3% to Lookers' stock closing price on Monday. ($1 = 0.7824 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

