Global Auto hikes buyout offer for Lookers, shares soar

July 27, 2023 — 04:13 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - Global Auto Holdings said on Thursday it had raised its cash buyout offer for Lookers LOOK.L by 10 pence to 130 pence per share, valuing the British car dealership at 504.2 million pounds ($654.15 million).

Global Auto Holdings, the entity related to privately-owned Canadian car dealer network Alpha Auto Group, said last month it would buy Lookers for about 465.4 million pounds in cash, pending shareholder approval.

Earlier this month shareholders representing about 25% of Lookers' voting rights intended to oppose the acquisition, the company said.

Directors at Lookers, which sells new and used cars and vans and offers after-sales services, intend to recommend unanimously that shareholders accept, or procure acceptance of the revised offer, Global Auto said on Thursday.

