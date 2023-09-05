Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Price Target Decreased by 16.18% to 4.40

The average one-year price target for Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) has been revised to 4.40 / share. This is an decrease of 16.18% from the prior estimate of 5.25 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 5.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 180.45% from the latest reported closing price of 1.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Atomic. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLO is 0.96%, an increase of 23.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 18,986K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 10,003K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,020K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 3.22% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 7,060K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,114K shares, representing a decrease of 14.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 9.98% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 705K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing an increase of 49.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 0.63% over the last quarter.

NLR - VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF holds 503K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares, representing an increase of 20.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 26.06% over the last quarter.

PICK - iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF holds 228K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 17.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.