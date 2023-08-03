Global Atomic (GLATF) Price Target Decreased by 10.87% to 3.99

The average one-year price target for Global Atomic (OTC:GLATF) has been revised to 3.99 / share. This is an decrease of 10.87% from the prior estimate of 4.48 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.92 to a high of 6.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 88.37% from the latest reported closing price of 2.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Atomic. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLATF is 0.83%, an increase of 228.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 107.50% to 18,644K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 10,020K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,586K shares, representing an increase of 14.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLATF by 5.48% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 7,060K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,114K shares, representing a decrease of 14.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLATF by 9.98% over the last quarter.

NLR - VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF holds 399K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing an increase of 48.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLATF by 52.18% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 353K shares.

PICK - iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF holds 228K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLATF by 17.39% over the last quarter.

