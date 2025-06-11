Global Atlantic Unveils New Brand Identity, Emphasizing KKR Partnership And Strategic Vision

(RTTNews) - Global Atlantic, a provider of retirement and investment solutions and a KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) subsidiary, has launched a refreshed brand identity and logo.

The update reflects the integration of KKR's investment strengths with Global Atlantic's insurance expertise, reinforcing their joint commitment to addressing growing global retirement and financial security needs.

The rebrand pays homage to Global Atlantic's legacy while signaling a forward-looking strategy under KKR's umbrella. It emphasizes the firm's dedication to building long-term, trust-based relationships with clients and financial institutions, and highlights a continued focus on flexible, client-centered insurance and investment products.

The new logo symbolizes the unification of the two firms and their shared vision. Global Atlantic will continue to deliver solutions designed for wealth protection, legacy planning, savings, and guaranteed income.

Co-heads Billy Butcher and Manu Sareen stated that the combined capabilities and strong culture of both firms position them to create lasting value for clients and seize future opportunities.

Wednesday, KKR closed at $126.00, up 1.60%, and declined in after-hours trading to $125.00, down 0.79%, on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.