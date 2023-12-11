News & Insights

Markets
KKR

Global Atlantic Financial Inks $10 Bln Block Reinsurance Deal With Manulife

December 11, 2023 — 08:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Global Atlantic Financial Group, an insurance company majority owned by KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced on Monday that it has signed a $10 billion reinsurance deal with Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC.TO, MFC) across Japan and the U.S. business.

Under the terms, Manulife will reinsure the blocks and transfer general account assets to Global Atlantic. Manulife will also retain servicing and administration of the policies.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the first half of 2024.

The block currently has around $10 billion in general account assets across multiple product lines including payout annuities, whole-life policies, and long-term care policies.

The Japan whole life block represents approximately $4 billion 574 billion yen assets making the transaction one of the largest Japanese reinsurance deals in recent history.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR
MFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.