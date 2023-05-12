Global asset managers lagging on 'S' in ESG

By Michelle Chan

May 12 - The world’s largest asset managers are still lagging on human rights and labour protection, and rarely consider social impact beyond ESG funds, according to responsible investment group ShareAction.

Only 6% of asset managers exclude companies that are knowingly breaching human rights from all of their investments, while 43% of asset managers only exclude such companies from ESG or responsible investment-labelled funds, according to a ShareAction report on May 10.



“These funds usually represent a small proportion of asset managers’ portfolios, and the real-world impacts of these policies are not as large as they could be,” ShareAction said.

The report is part of a broader assessment of the ESG performance of 77 top global asset managers, which combined manage more than US$77trn in assets. It identified the Netherlands' Robeco, France's BNP Paribas Asset Management, and the UK's Aviva Investors and Legal & General Investment Management as top all-round performers in ESG.



Asset management firms have improved in some social aspects compared to two years ago. For instance, 84% of asset managers reported having an exclusion policy on companies that derive revenue from controversial weapons, up from 16% in 2020.

“This is encouraging, but they're like the lowest of the low-hanging fruit,” Abhijay Sood, financial sector research manager at ShareAction, told IFR.

Sood said that emerging public health issues, such as nutrition, financial wellbeing, and vaccine equity, are often overlooked, with less than 10% of asset managers having made commitments in these areas. Around 66% of asset managers have made a commitment to tobacco in comparison.

The report also found that less than 25% of asset managers have a policy on investments such as sovereign bonds, corporate debt, and shares of companies that involve human rights violations.

It applauded France's AXA Investment Managers for establishing leading policies, which exclude investments in sovereign bonds and state-owned companies in countries with low freedom rankings and high military budgets.

Sood said that a lack of data to quantify social issues is a challenge faced by many asset management firms. “Compared to climate change, there is not one easy metric like carbon emissions,” he said. Asset managers should allocate more resources to engaging with portfolio companies to acquire related data.



Asset managers should also incorporate more social indicators, including gender pay gap, workforce unionisation, and staff turnover, when devising investment strategies, but fewer than 50% of asset managers factor in these metrics, the report said.

UK-based abrdn, for example, has been integrating third-party data to assess the social impact of its investments, the report said. It uses a proprietary operation score to rate companies’ human rights and labour management performance.

Asset managers should also monitor data in investee companies’ supply chains by conducting regular reviews in addition to reacting to public controversies, ShareAction said.

(Reporting by Michelle Chan; editing by Ian Edmondson)

