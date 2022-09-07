Commodities
Global aluminium producers offer Q4 premiums of $115-$133/T -sources

Global aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers premiums of $115-$133 per tonne for October-December primary metal shipments, down 10-22% from the current quarter, three sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Wednesday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

For the July-September quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay a premium of $148 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP, down 14% from the previous quarter.

