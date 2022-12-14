Global aluminium producers offer Q1 premiums of $95-$105/T -sources

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Global aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers premiums of $95-$105 per tonne for January-March primary metal shipments, down 4%-up 6% from the current quarter, three sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Wednesday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

For the October-December quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay a premium of $99 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP, down 33% from the prior quarter.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

