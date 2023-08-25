News & Insights

Commodities
RIO

Global aluminium producer seeks Q4 premium of $120/T from Japan buyers-sources

August 25, 2023 — 05:04 am EDT

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers a premium of $120 per metric ton for October-December primary metal shipments, down 6% from the current quarter, three sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Friday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

For the July-September quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay a premium of $127.5 per tonPREM-ALUM-JP, nearly in line with the prior quarter's levels.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO
AA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.