Global aluminium producer seeks Q4 premium of $120/T from Japan buyers-sources

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers a premium of $120 per metric ton for October-December primary metal shipments, down 6% from the current quarter, three sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Friday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

For the July-September quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay a premium of $127.5 per tonPREM-ALUM-JP, nearly in line with the prior quarter's levels.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

