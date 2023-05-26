Global aluminium producer seeks Q3 premium of $165/T from Japan buyers -sources

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - A global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers a premium of $165 per tonne for July-September primary metal shipments, up 27%-32% from the current quarter, three sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Friday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

For the April-June quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay premiums of $125-$130 per tonnePREM-ALUM-JP, up 45-53% from the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)

