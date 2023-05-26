News & Insights

Global aluminium producer seeks Q3 premium of $165/T from Japan buyers -sources

May 26, 2023 — 04:37 am EDT

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - A global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers a premium of $165 per tonne for July-September primary metal shipments, up 27%-32% from the current quarter, three sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Friday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

For the April-June quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay premiums of $125-$130 per tonnePREM-ALUM-JP, up 45-53% from the previous quarter.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
